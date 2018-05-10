4 killed, 7 injured in traffic accident

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

At least four people were killed and seven wounded on late Tuesday night when a bus and a trailer truck collided near Sahianwala Interchange. According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when a passenger bus travelling from Multan to Rawalpindi crashed into a trailer, completely destroying one part of the bus.

Of the 11 wounded, three were transported to Allied Hospital in Faisalabad in critical condition. Another wounded was taken to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology while three others were administered first aid on the spot. The police have transported the bodies to a morgue while an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile a rickshaw driver was shot dead over resistance during a robbery in the area of Jhang bazaar police station. A police spokesman said here Wednesday that Nasir Mehmood, resident of Haideri Shehri Mandi Sahiwal was driving his rickshaw when unknown armed bandits intercepted and tried to snatch the vehicle and money.

However, the outlaws opened fire when rickshaw driver put up resistance. He was killed on the spot. The police took the body into its custody and have started investigation.