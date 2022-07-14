4 killed, 1,006 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least four people were killed and 1,006 others injured in 952 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 557 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 449 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 483 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 75 pedestrians and 452 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 259 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 68 in Multan with 67 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 76 victims.

As many as 845 motorcycles, 54 rickshaws, 109 cars, 27 vans, seven buses, 10 trucks and 74 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.