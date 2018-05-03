4 Kashmiri youth injured, 1 martyred in Shopian gunfight

Hajin town tense again

Srinagar

Four youth were injured, one of them critically, in clashes with the government forces near the site of a gunfight in Turkawangam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. Youth were injured after forces fired live ammunition, pellets and teargas at the protesters near the gunfight site.

Reports said that youth took to streets and clashed with the forces to disrupt the anti-freedom fighters operation.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment. “Three among the injured have suffered bullet injuries. One of them, identified as Inayat Ahmad Malla of Maldera, has suffered serious injuries. He was referred to A hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition,” said a hospital source.

He said that two more injured – identified as Javed Ahmad of Maldera and Vikar Ahmad of Shopian – were referred to district hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment.

Earlier, an official said a joint team of army and Special Operations Group (SOG) cordoned off Turkiwangam village after inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.

The hiding militants, believed to be three in number, opened fire on the approaching forces’ personnel, triggering a gunfight.

In reaction occupying authorities on Wednesday suspended the Internet services in south Kashmir parts following a gunfight between militants and government forces in Turkawangam village of Shopian district.

Reports said Internet services were snapped twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian following the ongoing gunfight. Authorities block the Internet whenever a gunfight breaks out.

A related reports says at least three freedom fighters appeared in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday night and fired few shots in the air, triggering commotion.

An eye witness said that three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit appeared in the town where they addressed the people and warned those working as informers for the forces.

The freedom fighters also visited the grave of a militant at Khos Mohalla and fired few shots in the air to pay tributes to him. On Tuesday afternoon, the militants had given a slip to the forces after briefly exchanging fire with them in Shahgund village.

One youth was killed in clashes with the government forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A source said that a youth, whose identity was not immediately known, was declared dead on arrival at district hospital Shopian. He was a resident of Pinjura Shopian.

The source said that youth had suffered bullet injury in his chest. At least five more youth were injured, one of them critically, in the clashes. The critically injured youth, identified as Inayat Ahmad Malla has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar.—GK