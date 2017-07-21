4 Karachi labourers drown in chemical tank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

At least four labourers were killed on Thursday after they reportedly fell into the chemical tank of a factory on the outskirts of Karachi. According to Chhipa Welfare Association, all four male labourers were between ages 30 to 35 years. The incident occurred at Ghaghar Phatak area of the metropolis. Talking to media, a Chhipa spokesperson confirmed that the tank was “filled with some kind of chemical”.

He added that the bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) located at a distance of over 40 kilometres from the factory. Meanwhile, JPMC executive director Dr Seemin Jamali said the hospital’s emergency department has already been alerted but they have not receive any body yet. She added that the bodies, as per the information, were still at the site of the incident.