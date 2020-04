At least four prisoners tested positive for novel coronavirus at Camp Jail in Lahore on Saturday. The Camp Jail superintended said that as part of precautionary measures, all the prisoners in the jail were screened for COVID-19, adding that four of the inmates’ tests came back positive. He maintained that one of the patients, whose condition was worsening, has been shifted to Mayo Hospital. The superintendent said that rest of the three prisoners were quarantined in the jail.–Staff Reporter