4 injured in van-rickshaw collision

Three students among four injured in collision between van and auto-rickshaw here on Friday, police said.

An over speeding passenger van hit an auto-rickshaw at Jail Road near Services Hospital Lahore.

The rickshaw was completely destroyed in the accident resultantly four people including three school students and rickshaw driver were critically injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against the van driver started an investigation.—INP

