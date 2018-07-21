4 injured in explosion in Chaman, targeting law enforcement agencies

Chaman

At least four including a child were injured in an explosion took place on Chaman’s Mall Road on Friday.

According to the police, a vehicle belonging to law enforcement agencies was targetted in the incident. The vehicle along with other private cars, were damaged after the explosion took place. Between five and six kilograms of explosives fitted in a parked motorcycle were detonated through a remote control, police said. The bomb was detonated when the LEAs’ vehicle passed by.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where two injured were stated to be in critical condition.

Internet services were suspended an hour before the incident took place after law enforcement agencies received information about a security threat.

Public property including over ten shops and vehicles parked near explosion site were partially damaged in the incident.

Security forces including Police, Levies and Frontier Corps officials have cordoned off the site of the blast and investigations into the incident were underway.

The incident comes amid fast-approaching polls, due to be held on July 25.

A spate of terrorist attacks has taken place in the current month. On July 10, a bomb targeted a rally by the Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar, martyring local party leader Haroon Bilour along with 21 others.

An attack on a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convoy in Bannu on July 13 followed the tragic Peshawar incident. The Bannu incident claimed lives of at least four people, while 10 others were injured in the explosion.

Later the same day, in what was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country’s history, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani along with 131 others was martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up during an election rally in Mastung’s Darengarh area.

A week after the Mastung blast, on July 16, ANP leader Daud Khan Achakzai was injured after unknown persons opened fire on the guest house of the party’s candidate Zmrak Khan Achakzai in Chaman.—INP

