4 injured in attack on anti-encroachment team

Staff Reporter

A team of Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) anti-encroachment cell was shot at and pelted with stones, allegedly by land grabbers, in Korangi area on Tuesday, according to the authority’s spokesperson.

The team was conducting an operation in the Mehran Town area of Korangi when they faced severe resistance, the spokesperson said.

The development authority’s representative claimed that three employees of KDA’s Estate and Enforcement department were injured as enraged protesters attacked them. A KDA photographer was also among the injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, while KDA officials are in the process of getting a first information report (FIR) registered against the attackers.

The KDA, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other civic bodies, backed by law enforcers, are currently carrying out anti-encroachment operations throughout the metropolis on the orders of the Supreme Court.was to be launched on Monday.

