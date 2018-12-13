4 hospital nurses suspended for absence from duty

Quetta

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to different departments of the hospital and suspended four nursing staff persons including Nursing Superintendent and RMO for being absent from duties and directed concerned authorities to report health department regarding this matter.

According to the Spokesperson Civil Hospital Quetta, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohammad Salim Abaro on public complaints inspected various departments of the hospital and suspended absentee employees including nursing superintendent, nursing staff and RMO for not fulfilling their duties.

He further said that hospital administration will not tolerate any negligence regarding provision of basic health facilities to poor masses.

He ordered suspended staff to submit written reports with concrete reasons for absence from the duty within three days otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

He said Civil Hospital is situated in the center of the Quetta city and most of the people from far flung areas of Balochistan come to this hospital for treatment, hospital administration.—APP

