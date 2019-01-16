4 high profile terrorists killed in Hangu

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Four high profile terror suspects, including a top militant commander, were killed by the security forces in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the Intelligence agencies conducted the raid near Qazi pump area of Hangu early in the morning, where the terror suspects were hiding in a house.

The owner of the house was also reportedly killed in the firing that ensued between the militants and forces.

Among the dead was a most wanted militant commander identified as Islam, who was allegedly involved in a number of militant attacks including the deadly suicide bombing of a market in Kalaya at the converge of Hangu and Orakzai agency last year.

The other suspects were identified as Laeeq and Mohibullah etc.

It may be recalled that as many as 30 people were killed and more than 40 including children were injured in the Hangu blast which took place outside a seminary on November 23 2018.

