4 flights cancelled, schedule of 8 others affected

The schedule of as many as 12 international and domestic flights was affected due to varied reasons at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday.

Reportedly, the schedule of 12 flights at the Lahore airport was affected due to a shortage of airplanes or other reasons. Four flights have been cancelled while 8 flights are facing delays.

The flights which have been cancelled included: Lahore to Jeddah bound Saudi Airlines Flight SV 737; Lahore to Jeddah bound Saudi Airlines Flight SV 738; Lahore to Sharjah bound AirBlue Flight 412; and AirBlue Flight PA 413 which was coming to Lahore from Sharjah.The flights which have been facing delays included: Flight J 9502 which is coming from Kuwait to Lahore is facing 2 hours and 15 minutes delay while Kuwait-bound Flight J 9502 will depart after a delay of 1 hour and 25 minutes; PIA Flight 797 which is going to Toronto from Lahore is late by 1 hour and 30 minutes; Sri Lankan Airlines Flight UL 154 which is going to Colombo from Lahore is late by an hour; Flight TK 715 which departed for Istanbul from Lahore was late by 35 minutes; While Serene Airlines Flight ER 523 going to Karachi from Lahore is facing a delay of one hour.