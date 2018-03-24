4 drug peddlers held, arms recovered

Staff Reporter

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two drug peddlers allegedly belonging to Lyari’s notorious Baba Ladla group. Those arrested were identified as Faizan and Nasir alias codo, while two hand grenades, one 30-bore pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from their possession.

Subsequently, First Information Report (FIR) containing the clauses of arms and explosives act was registered at the Pak Colony police station against the accused. Further, it was revealed during the initial course of investigation that the accused had been declared absconders in other cases registered at Manghopir police station.