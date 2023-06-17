4 die in rain-related incidents in Sindh coastal areas

Displaced residents start returning to their homes

At least four people died in rain-related incidents while a number of electric poles and trees were uprooted in Sindh’s Tharparkar, Umerkot and Badin as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall overnight, it was reported on Friday.

A day earlier, heavy to moderate rains with gusts started at about 8 pm and continued in different cities, including Mithi, Islamkot and Diplo.

District officials said that as of now, 81mm of rain has been recorded in Diplo, 69mm in Islamkot, 34mm in Nangar Parkar and 28 mm in Kaloi, while 122mm of rain has been recorded in Umerkot district.

“It is raining for the last 14 hours,” said a Mithi-based journalist. “Officials say it will continue for a few more hours,” he added.

Following the heavy rain, the power supply was cut off in Tharparkar district.

Sindh health department’s Director General Dr Irshad Memon told media that at least four people have died in the last three days. “All health department staff is in the field since last week,” he said.

He confirmed that medicines, including lifesaving drugs, dog and snake bite vaccines, anti-biotics and ORS were available in all hospitals operating in the districts.

Memon also said that the families have been provided mosquito nets for children, adding that children will also receive an additional measles vaccine.

He added that the relief camps will be operating till June 19.

“There is no rain in Keti Bandar,” a resident of the area informed. He said that “there was panic that the cyclone will hit our region but the forecast was not accurate.”

The provincial government has said that the internally displaced persons will be sent back to their homes by June 19.