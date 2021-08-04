4 die as bus overturns

Staff Reporter

Four persons died and 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned due to speeding on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, the accident took place in Mananwala area of Sheikhupura.

They informed that the accident occurred due to speeding. “Driver of the recklessly driven passenger bus lost control of the steering due to speeding as a result, the vehicle overturned.

“Four persons died on the spot in the accident while 30 others passengers sustained injuries”, the rescuers said.

The police said that the bus driver fled the scene. On information, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene and shifted the dead bodies.

and injured to hospital where condition of some the injured persons is stated to be critical. The police impounded the bus and registered a case against the runaway driver.