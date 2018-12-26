4 dead, five injured in DG Khan road collision

Dera Ghazi Khan

At least four persons of same family died and five others sustained injuries in collision between two vehicles here on Wednesday, police said. Due to over speeding, a truck and car collided head-on at Jampur Road in Dera Ghazi Khan, killing four persons on the spot while five others were seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Teaching Hospital DG Khan for medico-legal formalities where condition of some more wounded people was stated to be critical. The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

The deceased were identified as two-year-old Abdullah, his mother Maria, and Habibullah and Rana Ayaz Ahmed. Rana Ayaz, was a reporter for a private channel. Rescue sources claim that the main cause of the accident was the speeding truck coming from the wrong direction and also severe fog on the highway. Another woman, Nazia, who was also in the car, was injured and promptly shifted to the Teaching Hospital DG Khan after rescue teams arrived on the site.—INP

