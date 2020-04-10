4 dead, 621 injured in 565 RTCs in punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 565 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, 4 people died, whereas 621 were injured. Out of this, 361 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 260 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (71pc) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce road traffic crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 213 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 101 pedestrians, and 311 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 113 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 113 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 45 in Faisalabad with 53 victims and at third Gujranwala with 35 RTCs and 33 victims.

The details further reveal that 625 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 499 males & 126 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 109 were under 18 years of age, 356 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 160 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data, 510 motorbikes, 53 auto-rickshaws, 51 motorcars, 12 vans, 9 trucks and 81 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.