4 civilians injured in Indian firing

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Four civilians were critically injured on Saturday after Indian security forces opened fired across the Line of Control, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said. he firing took place in Leepa sector and heavy weaponry was used. Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts.Thursday, a soldier embraced martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC, ISPR said. Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed was martyred in Thub Sector of LoC due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops.

