4 children die of malnutrition in Thar

Our Correspondent

Tharparkar

The death toll of children in district Tharparkar of Sindh due to malnutrition and epidemics continues to climb as four more passed away on Saturday.

The provincial health department sources said that the deaths took place at Civil Hospital Mithhi where four minor children fall prey to malnutrition and epidemics taking toll during the month of December to 24.

The recent deaths of two children take the death toll in Tharparkar since January 01, 2018 to 605. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

