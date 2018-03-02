4 Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers killed in Mali

Bamako

Four United Nations peacekeepers from Bangladesh were killed in central Mali on Wednesday after their vehicle hit an explosive device and four others were seriously injured, the UN said.

Mali mission chief Mahamat Saleh Annadif said the peacekeepers hit the device along the Boni-Douentza road in the Mopti region.

He said six Malian soldiers were also killed in a similar manner on Tuesday in the Segou region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack against the Bangladeshis and reiterated that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, the body’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. Guterres demanded that the perpetrators be apprehended and prosecuted, he said.—AP