4.5 scale earthquake jolts parts of Swat

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday morning, however, no loss of life has been reported so far.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Mangora, the central city of district Swat, and adjoining areas, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.It had a depth of 120 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range, the monitoring centre said.

Earthquakes have been reported frequently during the past few days in the northern areas of the country and five days back, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan. INP