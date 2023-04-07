4.0 magnitude quake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Tremors were felt in Quetta and its adjoining areas on Friday after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted the area. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Quetta and surrounding areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was 57km away from Quetta in North-West. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.0.

Earlier on March 21, tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The cities include Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Jehlum, Sargodha, Swat, and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the richter scale and the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km.—INP