3rd SME Conference to begin on Nov 27

Lahore

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to hold a two-day 3rd SME Conference here at Alhamrah Hall on November 27-28, 2018. Talking about upcoming conference here Sunday, SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub said that 3rd SME Conference would be unique as it would combine the idea of ‘theme specific dialogue’ between experts and sessions on ‘SME focused research’. The two-day conference would look into various facets of SME development and entrepreneurship, he said, asserting that second day of the conference would especially focus on one of the most critical mega projects in Pakistan’s history; the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a project that promised to be a game changer in economy of Pakistan. However, what strategies could be adopted to realise the regional trade potential and achieve sustainable development goals would also be discussed during the conference besides reviewing the challenges to be faced by SME sector in entrepreneurship development, sustainability and regional integration, he said. Giving background of holding SME Conference on annual basis, SMEDA Chief said that as part of its SME development mandate, SMEDA sought to minimize the disconnect that existed between those who created the evidence base and those who were positioned to implement the research findings.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp