3rd Int’l Faiz Mela from 17th

City Reporter

The Faiz Foundation Trust is organizing a 3-day third Faiz International Festival on November 17 here at Alhamra Arts Council.

The festival will be an amalgam of art, culture, politics, social issues and intellect. It will be a medium to spread the message of political struggle, social justice, peace and love that Faiz always stood for panel discussions, music and theatre performances, book launches, lectures, poetry and theatrical readings photographic and art exhibitions, visual art and story telling for children, workshops on dance, theatre, science and many more exciting activities have been planned for the occasion.