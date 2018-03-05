3rd int’l conference to help promote LPG sector: Irfan

Islamabad

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan (LPGDAP) will hold the 3rd international conference on March 11 in Lahore for promotion of the LPG sector and to review its progress achieved during the last four and half years.

“The day-long conference will pass three resolutions to make LPG import more viable by waiving of signature bonus/premium and regulatory duty, take drastic safety measures in production of quality LPG cylinders and devise an effective strategy to promote the commodity in auto sector,” he told APP.

Among others, the moot would be attended by delegates from abroad and across the country including LPG importers, distributors, marketing companies, cylinder manufacturers and regulators besides senior officials of the concerned departments.

Khokhar said participants of the conference deliberate on a host of issues being faced by the LPG sector including the commodity’s import and production of sub-standard cylinders by illegal factories.

Answering a question, he said the government had successfully brought down and maintained the LPG prices between Rs 80 and 100 per kilogram during the last four and half years, which was earlier being sold at Rs 350 and Rs 400 per kg in different parts of the country.

He said LPG sector witnessed remarkable progress during the tenure of current government as sale of commodity had reached 1176496.47 metric ton in 2017, which was 50,232 metric ton in 2014.

He claimed that with abolishing of advance tax and regulatory duty and introduction of feasible import of LPG, the commodity would be cheaper than petrol and diesel by 55 percent and 65 percent respectively.—APP