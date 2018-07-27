3rd China-UAE moot on Islamic banking, finance held

Dunai

In line with the nationwide celebrations of UAE-China Week, and in honor of the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the UAE, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has reaffirmed its commitment to building bridges of knowledge, cultural, and economic exchange with China by organizing the China-UAE Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance (CUCIBF III) for the third consecutive year, on November 7-8, 2018 in China. The two-day event, which is being organized under the theme, ‘The potential for participative economy and financial system: growth, development, integration, and cooperation,’ will form part of the efforts aimed at driving economic growth and comprehensive development through the Islamic economy in line with the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the Capital of Islamic Economy and in support of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative. The event is being organized by the UAE Ministry of Economy, HBMSU’s Dubai Center for Islamic Banking and Finance, Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center, China Islamic Finance Club, ZhiShang Inter-culture Communication, and Thomson Reuters as a knowledge.—Agencies

