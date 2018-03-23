3rd Africa Islamic Finance Forum confirmed for Nigeria

Lagos

Following the huge success of its first and second editions in 2016 which attracted over 420 delegates, the 3rd Africa Islamic Finance Forum will return 27-28 March, located at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos Nigeria hosted by the Ministry of Finance Nigeria in collaboration with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). This exclusive, invitation-only event is designed specifically for the benefit of local and international market players to explore development opportunities in Islamic finance in Africa – focusing on building the market and exploring the huge potential through inward investment and international collaboration.—Agencies