3m tons plastic waste may reach 12m by 2040: MoCCC

The Ministry of Climate Change and Coordination (MoCCC) on Tuesday apprised the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change that in 2022, around three millions tons of plastic waste was generated in Pakistan and if no urgent action was taken the number was expected to reach 12 millions by 2040.

The meeting of the Standing Committee was held here chaired by Senator Seemee Ezdi.

The MoCCC officials briefed that the government of Pakistan had joined Global Plastic Action Partnership to reduce plastics wastes and to work on different projects, which helped in recycling plastics waste.

The Chairman Committee opined that instead of banning plastic necessary efforts should be made in finding its subsitute. The officials also told that the ministry was working with international partners to find environmental friendly solutions for recycling of plastics wastes.

The Senate Committee deliberated on point of public importance raised by Senator Asad Ali Junejo regarding Tailpipe emission in cars and its effects on climate change. Senator Asad Ali Junejo stated that recent studies showed that transport and industries contribute highly in deteriorating climate effects. He added that regulations should be made to make it mandatory for vehicles to get their emission test after every three years so that transport industry effects could be reduced on climate. Senator Seemee Ezdi stated that a bill has already been passed on same subject matter and is lying in National Assembly for consideration.