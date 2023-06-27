Nearly three million pilgrims from over 160 countries, chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik” in unison, on Monday reached Mina from Makkah as the revered Hajj 1444H (2023 AD) rituals commenced.

Prospective pilgrims employed various modes of transportation such as buses and trains, but a significant number chose to follow the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and embarked on the pilgrimage by foot to Mina, a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains, some five kilometres (three miles) from the Grand Mosque. Some intending pilgrims had gone to Mina late Sunday night.

Donning the same attire of Ihram — two white, unstitched pieces of cloth, kings, princes, ministers, the wealthy, and the common man shed all indicators of social, cultural, and political differences, embodying equality before Allah Almighty.

By stripping themselves of anything that might indicate their social standing, they embody the true essence of Hajj.

After a night spent in Mina, the pilgrims will set off for the Plains of Arafat on Tuesday, just after dawn. Standing on the sacred grounds of Arafat, “Mount of Mercy”, is the

site where it is believed that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon. As part of this sacred journey, after sunset on Tuesday, the pilgrims will make their way back from Arafat to Muzdalifah.