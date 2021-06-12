381 new Covid cases reported

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that 381 new Covid cases had been detected in Karachi in the past 24 hours.

In a daily statement on Saturday, he said that 381 have been detected from Karachi, including 171 from East, 65 South, 45 Central, 36 Malir, 33 Korangi and 31 West.

Hyderabad has 35, Nausheroferoze 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Thatta 14, Sanghar, Dadu and Jamshoro 12 each, Badin and Sujawal 9 each, Larkana and Tharparkar 8 each, Jacobabad and Kamber 7 each, Umerkot 5, Shaheed Benazirabad 4, TandoAllahyar 3, Kashmore and Sukkur 2 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 1 each. The Chief Minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs

He added that as many as 16 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,236 and 583 new cases emerged when 12,376 tests were conducted.

He said that 16 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,236 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,376 samples were tested which detected 583 cases that constituted 4.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,273,258 tests have been conducted against which 327,587 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.4 percent or 299,175 patients have recovered, including 831 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently, 23,176 patients were under treatment, of them 22,452 were in home isolation, 21 at isolation centers and 703 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 651 patients was stated to be critical, including 60 shifted to ventilators.