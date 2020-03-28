38 prayer leaders detained, 88 FIRs registered

Police in Karachi registered 88 First Information Reports (FIRs) and detained 38 prayer leaders on Friday for violating the Sindh government’s restrictions on congregational prayers, it emerged on Saturday.

A day earlier, the provincial government had announced that citizens would not be allowed to offer congregational The FIRs were registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 4 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014.Police said that 21 FIRs were registered in district Central with 23 people arrested; 20 FIRs in district East; 12 FIRs in Korangi with two persons held; 16 FIRs in Malir with six people held; eight FIRs in district West with three people held; three FIRs in district South with one arrest; and eight FIRs in City.