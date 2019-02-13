3723 persons held; 175,000 kites, 7000 string rolls recovered

The Punjab government is vigorously pursuing the anti-kite flying driver started across the province from February 01, and in first two weeks of the campaign, 3390 cases were registered against the violators of kite flying in various districts of the province while around 3723 persons were arrested and 175000 kites and over 7000 string rolls were recovered from them.

According to details, 1846 cases were registered for kite flying in Lahore division and 1971 persons were arrested. Police conducted raids on different kite shops and recovered 31335 and 1894 twine coils.

In Faisalabad Division, 1015 cases of kite flying were registered while 1141 accused involved in kite flying were arrested from different areas. Moreover, 41488 kites and 2899 twine rolls were recovered from accused. Gujranwala division has arrested 433 persons violating kite flying and recovered 43813 kites and 1613 string rolls. Rawalpindi division have registered 97 cases against the persons violating kite flying and 118 accused were arrested and 31649 kites and 458 twine coils recovered. Anti-kite flying campaign is also in full swing in Multan division and police have arrested 16 accused so far. Moreover, 12948 kites and 43 twine rolls were recovered after raiding the kites selling shops. Likewise, Sahiwal division girding up their loins has registered 44 cases against kite flyers besides arrest of 44 accused and recovery of 4437 kites and 104 string rolls.

