Over 3,700 players to participate in Inter-provincial Games-2017

Islamabad

Over 3,700 players, from all federating units including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA, would be flexing their muscles to win 578 medals in 19 different sports contests to be held under the Quaid-i-Azam Interprovincial Games-2017.

The five-day event, starting from December 25, would be held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSD) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, that the team positions would be decided on the basis of the quantity of gold medals.

Director Media Muhammad Azam said that Male and Female players would compete in 12 events out of the total 19 disciplines.

Sharing some details, he said Sindh contingent consisting of 395 players and officials, Punjab 395, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 349, Gilgit-Baltistan 393, FATA 330 and AJK 268 will reach here on Sunday to take part in the event. While Balochistan Contingent comprising 395 has already reached.The contingent of Islamabad consisting of 395 players and Officials will in the contests. He said the preparation of Quaid-i-Azam Inter Provincial Games were in full swing.—APP