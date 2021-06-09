37-year-old woman gives birth to 10 babies in South Africa

A woman from South Africa woman has given birth to 10 children – seven boys and three girls – in what could be a new world record.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, said that they were surprised by decuplets birth as scans only showed eight babies in the womb.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much,” he told Pretoria News after the birth on Monday night.

Previously, the South African woman gave birth to twins, who are now six years old.

Ms Sithole is said to be in stable condition after delivering by caesarean section.

A woman from the US who had given birth to eight babies in 2009 currently holds the Guinness World Record for delivering the most children at a single birth to survive.

Last month, a 25-year-old woman from Mali, a country in West Africa, gave birth to nine children – five girls and four boys.

Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies at a hospital in Morocco where she has been shifted by the Malian government for specialist care.

Her husband said he was on cloud nine since the birth of his children, adding that his wife and all the children are in good health.