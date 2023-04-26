37 Pakistanis evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan

The Foreign Office reported on Wednesday that up to 37 Pakistanis had been evacuated from Sudan and were now in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As the civil war in the African nation rages, the process of evacuating foreign nationals and Sudanese citizens is under progress. Until Monday, Khartoum had ten days of intense combat that claimed hundreds of lives. Currently, the city is somewhat tranquil thanks to a ceasefire arranged by the US between Sudan’s warring generals, although witnesses claimed new airstrikes.

“The evacuation plan for Pakistanis living in Sudan is still in place. From Port Sudan, a ship carrying 37 Pakistani nationals lands in Jeddah”, according to FO.

The FO reported that Pakistan’s Consul General Khalid Majid met the evacuees at Jeddah Port. It also expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for its assistance and hospitality.

Over 700 Pakistanis have already left the war-torn nation for safety.

Tuesday, a day after at least 500 Pakistanis were evacuated from Sudan, a second convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis departed from Khartoum, according to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Evacuation plan for Pakistani nationals in Sudan continues. The ship carrying 37 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah. They were received by CG in Jeddah, Khalid Majid on arrival at Jeddah Port. We are grateful to Government of KSA for its support & hospitality. pic.twitter.com/7Vf8KaBpT7 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 26, 2023

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “continues to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan in keeping with the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.”

According to the statement, the team of Ambassador Meer Bahrose Regi was working around the clock in Port Sudan and Khartoum to make it possible for Pakistanis who were still living in Sudan to remain there till they were evacuated to Pakistan.

To speed up this process, it was noted, “We continue to engage with friendly nations in the region, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”