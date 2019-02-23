3625 kites confiscated during police raids

Rawalpindi

The City Police on Saturday confiscated 3625 kites, 184 strings, loud speakers besides registering 126 cases against kite flying. Taking action, Police also recovered weapons 112 pistols, 7 revolver, 2 riffle, gun, Carbine, 6377 rounds, 3 Magzines and 156 shells from the violators.

According to a police spokesman, the Rawalpindi district police on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had strictly imposed ban on kite flying to protect lives of the citizens.

He informed that on the instruction of the City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan special arrangements were finalized in the district to enforce the ban and all the Station House Officers (SHOs) were directed to make all out efforts to control the violations of the ban.

Meanwhile, the kite flying can be seen in several congested city and cantonment areas including Peoples Colony, Kiani Road, Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Waris Khan, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Kohati Bazaar, Naz Cinema, Dhoke Elahi Buksh, Javed Colony, College Road and other areas.—APP

