3612 sanitary workers to remove offals from city, RCB areas

Rawalpindi

3612 sanitary workers and officials of Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company (RSWMC) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will remove entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals on Eid ul Azha. According to Managing Director RSWMC Dr Rizwan Ali Sher Dil, the leaves of the staff have been cancelled and 2962 sanitary workers and officials of the department with 342 vehicles to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

RSWMC will remove around 7000 tons waste from Rawal and Potohar town areas during Eid-ul-Azha.

“The company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals. All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task,” the MD said. He said 142 mini dumpers would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the city.

Rawal Town has been divided into four sectors to make cleanliness arrangements effective while a control room would also be set up. All the sectors will work under a control room. The residents have been requested to contact Helpline 1139 for any complaint, he said.

He said banners have been displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among masses about the cleanliness campaign. 400,000 waste bags will also be distributed to facilitate the citizens, he added. 11 fixed and 23 mobile transfer stations would be set up for the convenience of the residents in the city, he informed.

The citizens particularly living near nullahs have been urged not to throw offal and entrails of sacrificial animals in nullahs and drains. Meanwhile, RCB has also finalized all the arrangements to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals. 650 sanitary workers, three sanitary inspectors and 25 supervisors will perform duty in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp