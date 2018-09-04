36 dengue cases registered; CM for prompt steps to overcome outbreak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Thirty six dengue fever cases have been registered in different areas of the provincial capital so far. This was told during a meeting regarding prevention of dengue held here Monday with District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan in the chair. Besides, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Gul Mohammad, Dr. Abdul Waheed, DDHOs of all TMAs.

Briefing the meeting, DHO told the District Nazim that 20 dengue cases in Abdara, Achni 6, Landi Akhund 2, one each case has been registered in Canal Road, Ring Road and Pishtakhara respectively while five other have been reported from other areas of the district. The meeting was told that steps including conducting spray, dengue awareness campaign, cleanliness and other measures are being taken in these affected areas to bring the situation under control.

Similarly, effective steps are also being taken for the eradication of the larva of dengue, which has brought the reproduction of larva to zero rate in most of the areas. Speaking on the occasion, District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan pledged the utilization of all available resources for the arrest of dengue and directed the ensuring of the availability of sufficient medicines for the purpose. He directed the presentation of daily report by all four towns and direct monitoring of the virus.

He also directed the initiating of other necessary steps like conducting anti-dengue spray and cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Monday taking notice of dengue fever incident in the provincial capital directed the chief secretary to take prompt steps to overcome dengue outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged area of FATA.

Presiding over a meeting here about dengue outbreak and preventive measures, he directed the chief secretary to deploy Entomologists, experts and other required staff to overcome dengue fever in the province and avert any causality.

The meeting attended by officials of the health department discussed the increasing number of dengue patients in the province and steps being taken so far to control the growth of deadly virus. The chief minister was briefed about the dengue affected and sensitive areas. Mahmood Khan directed authorities to continue dengue control efforts including fumigation in vulnerable areas besides creating awareness among masses.

