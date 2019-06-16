Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the wrong policies of the previous government have brought irreparable loss to Pakistan. Despite the worst economic conditions inherited, our government has opted concrete measures for economic improvement. Current budget of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be an important milestone for the completion of promises made to the public who was being deceived in the name of development projects during last 10 years.

Mos of the districts of Province remained backward as they were deprived of development projects including southern Punjab. Former rulers has spent the funds allocated for South Punjab Spent on projects of vested interests and in last 7 years, South Punjab was made deprived of Rs 265 billion as people of South Punjab got nothing but hollow slogans in the name of development schemes.

This is the reason behind their worst defeat in southern Punjab. CM said in a statement here today that Punjab government believes in equitable distribution of resources and development of the entire province. He said that rights of people of South Punjab have been abused in past but it is now time for compensation.

For said purpose, government of Tehrik-e-Insaf has allocated 35 percent of the development budget of next financial year for South Punjab. He assured that funds allocated for South Punjab will neither be used in any other project nor to any other city or province. Punjab Cabinet has accorded approval to this decision. He said that in previous tenure, deprivation of South Punjab extolled but it is for sure that our government will fulfil the promises made to the people and will complete sustainable development in southern Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the fatal traffic accident at Narowal Zafarwal which has cost precious human lives. He extended his heartiest sympathies and condolence to the families and said that they are with the bereaved family in this hour of anguish.

He prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the lamenting families. CM directed administration to provide best medical facilities for those who got injured in this incident and sought its report.