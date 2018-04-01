359 degrees, 12 gold medals awarded to JCW graduates

Peshawar

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar (UoP) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan Saturday said that Jinnah College for Women (JCW) was a brand of University and the administration would look after its demands to keep its premium status of imparting girls’ education in the country. He said this on the occasion of 22nd convocation of Jinnah College for women at Convocation Hall, University of Peshawar.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan conferred 359 degrees and 12 gold medals to the students for the session 2014,2015,2016,2017. The Gold Medalist students from BSc were Hafiza Fatima Rehmani, Sumbal Naz, Sara, Sidratul Muntiha, and from BA, Gold Medalists were Wajeeha Riaz, Farhana and Hira Farooq.

The Gold Medalist from BS Economics were Faiza Arif and Hania Shah while from BS Chemistry were Tahira Parveen and Zulaikha Rafiq were given Gold Medals. On this occasion, VC, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan congratulated the parents for educating their girls in a premium college.

The Vice Chancellor pointed out that JCW graduates were even belong from far flung areas like Gilgit Baltistan during his former stint as Vice Chancellorship at Karakorum University. He assured that current administration is restructuring FA and FSc programs to bolster intake and quality at the same time.

While presenting the annual report of the college, Principal Jinnah College for Women Prof. Dr. Shazia Babar said that JCW had excelled in all of the board, university and academic results that show the quality of education being imparted in the college. She praised the college former principal Safia Hassan for providing a strong base for college to gain distinction among other higher education institutions. The Pro-vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans and syndicate members were also present on this occasion.—APP