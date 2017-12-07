35,472 vehicles issued tickets, 15,220 bikes impounded

Salim Ahmed

During a 15-day special campaign against juvenile drivers, about 35,472 vehicles have been issued tickets while 15,220 motorcycle, 208 cars, 1,570 motorcycle rickshaws have been impounded.

About 378 cases and 70 ‘Qalandras’ have been registered against owners of motorcycle rickshaw who used to hand over rickshaws to juvenile drivers on rent. As many as 12,892 under age drivers have been set free after their written guarantee that they will not drive again.

DIG Traffic Punjab Muhammad Farooq Mazhar giving details of the campaign, said the main object of the drive was to abstain juvenile drivers of motorcycle and motorcycle rickshaws from driving so that life and property of citizens could be saved from accidents.

He said that 250 cable programmes, 150 FM radio programmes and 225 press releases had been arranged for the awareness of citizens. In addition to it, 54 seminars and 63 rallies had also been held besides 2,000 lectures which were delivered to students and drivers.

Moreover, 1,591 banners and 84,347 pamphlets had been distributed, he said and added in order to make the campaign a success, traffic police Punjab worked diligently and with true spirit in all districts.