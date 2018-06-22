350,000 troops to guard elections

Retired personnel to be called back for polls duty

Sophia Siddiqui/

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Ministry of Defence has agreed to provide 350,000 troops for election duties as requested by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),it was learnt reliably on Thursday.

According to the sources, the defence ministry has decided to recall for this purpose army, air force and navy personnel who retired in the last two years.

The retired personnel will enjoy same powers that will be given to serving military personnel on election duty.

The army will take over the security of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, which will publish ballot papers, from June 27. It will take up election duties four days before the July 25 polls.

The ECP had sent a summary to the defence ministry seeking 350,000 troops for election duty.

Last week, the ECP had declared that army personnel would be posted inside and outside the polling stations as well as at the printing press from June 27 till polling day.

Though the army had been deployed to secure the general elections in the past, such a high number was not deployed for this purpose.

According to reports, with 350,000 available personnel, the armed forces will be able to post two security officials inside and two outside the around 85,000 polling stations.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk on Thursday pledged that full cooperation would be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the smooth conduct of polls scheduled for July 25.

PM Mulk met with Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza at the Election Commission Secretariat. The two had a detailed discussion on the preparations for the upcoming general elections and the PM expressed satisfaction over preparations made by ECP.

He assured CEC of absolute cooperation from the government. “Thanking the caretaker PM, the chief election commissioner said that role of all the institutions is extremely crucial in holding free and fair elections. PM Mulk was briefed regarding the preparations for the upcoming general elections by secretary ECP. The PM and CEC vowed there will be no compromise on the security during the upcoming elections.

The ECP has approved a massive administrative reshuffle in all the provinces in what has been described as a move to ensure transparent elections next month.