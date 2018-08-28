35,000 persons checked during search operation

Lahore Police checked 35,000 persons and took action against 410 persons during 598 search operations conducted in all divisions of the province in the current month.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said that the police checked 210 hotels, five guest houses, 77 hostels, seven colleges, 22 bus stands, four godowns, 483 shops, 144 churches and 51 mosques during the operation.

Police also checked 10,618 houses and 2,436 tenants.—APP

