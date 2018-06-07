3500 cops, volunteers to ensure security during last Ashra of Ramazan

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district police have finalized security arrangements for last Ashra of Ramazan ul Mubarik, during which 3500 police personnel, police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police personnel would perform security duty at over 2000 mosques, 87 Imam Barghas and other important places in the district.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, police have made foolproof security arrangements for last Ashra of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik, while special security arrangements had also been made for all the main mosques, Imam Barghas, bazaars and other public places of the district.

According to the security plan, additional police officers have been deployed particularly to cover mosques and other religious congregations in the district while special check posts have also been established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. Rapid response squads have also been formed.

Main mosques of the city are especially being covered by armed police officers and only one main gate of the mosques will be opened for the faithful. Security personnel will also use metal detectors and no one will be allowed to go in the mosques without body search, he added.

Plain-clothes police personnel along with Elite Force have been deployed in the markets with the consultation of the traders, he added.

There will be no permission to park vehicles, motorcycles, cycles and handcarts near mosques and imam barghas.

According to police spokesman, best security arrangements with available resources have been made to ensure security of the city markets.

All out efforts are being made for the protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements finalized in the regard. Police patrolling system has been strengthened in the district. Action in accordance with the law will be taken on violation of loudspeakers Act.—APP