3500 cops to guard Chehlum processions, Majalis in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

Over 3500 cops will guard Chehlum processions and Majalis on Friday as district police have finalized all arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to the mourners.

According to police, special branch police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, ladies police, PQR personnel and members of district peace committee will also be deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the participants of Chehlum processions and Majalis of Rawalpindi City and tehsils of the district.

Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala will be observed on Nov 10 (Friday). The security plan has been divided into six sectors and 17 sub-sectors. Except licensed processions and majalis, no one would be allowed to hold new procession and majlis in the district. A control room has also been set up while elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure security for the Chehlum processions. The roads on the routes of the mourning processions will be completely closed for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Police under its security strategy will make concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident.

Strict checking of vehicles is being conducted at entry and exit points of the city. There would be proper monitoring of the main procession as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed to ensure the security. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed at the route of the Chehlum processions while no vehicle and motorcycle will be allowed to move with the processions. No one will be allowed to stand on roof tops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main procession while armed police personnel will be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings.—APP