350 MPs, including Fawad, Shehryar, face suspension

Non-disclosure of assets

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan has released details of parliamentarians who failed to submit their details of assets before the end of deadline. According to the ECP, membership of 332 members of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies had been suspended.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and State Minster for Interior Shehryar Afridi membership were suspended by the ECP. Other notables included Federal Minister Ameen Gandapur, Ahsan Iqbal, Ali Awan and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana’s membership had also been suspended.

Balochistan National Party Chief Akhtar Mengal and Minister for Health Amir Mehmood Kiyani also fall in the list of suspended lawmakers.The total number of members in the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies is 1,174, said the ECP. At least 800 members have submitted asset details while the remaining, more than 350, have not fulfilled the requirement, according to sources.

Following suspension, the lawmakers will not be able to participate in the activities of the House or participate in assembly meetings and the lawmaking process.

