350 dastar khawans during Ramazan

Faisalabad

More than 350 free food outlets (Dastar Khawans) would be arranged throughout district Faisalabad during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-mubarak. In a statement issued here on Saturday, a spokesman of City District Government (CDG) said that these Dastar Khawans would be arranged with financial assistance of local philanthropists during sehar and iftaar times as directed by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the price of black gram has been reduced by Rs 25 per kg to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 105 per kg and the price of gram powder (baisen) has been reduced by Rs 20 per kg to Rs 105 per kg from Rs 125 per kg. Furthermore, the price of dates has declined by Rs 30 per kg to Rs 120 per kg from the prevailing rates of Rs 150 per kg, the prices of squash—APP