350-bed dengue field hospital inaugurated Govt will rise to dengue challenge: Dr Yasmin

The provincial health minister visited Expo Centre and inaugurated the field hospital consisting of 350 beds for the dengue patients.

While talking to media on the occasion, Dr Yasmin admitted that in two hospitals of the city: Services and Sir Ganga Ram there is no bed available for the patients in the dengue wards. However, beds are available in other hospitals of the city, she added.

“We have provided doctors, nurses, paramedical staff along with oxygen and medicine supplies at the hospital. Dr. Asad Aslam Khan has been made the focal person of the Expo Field Hospital. Doctors from Lahore’s General, Services, Jinnah and Mayo Hospitals have been deputed at the Field Hospital,” the minister revealed.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Ajmal Bhatti, Consultant Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Shirin Khawar, Pro-Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Chairman DEAG Prof Dr Tanveerul Islam, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtashamul Haq, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, MS Expo Field Hospital Dr Asim and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Health Minister visited different units to see the arrangements. Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and Consultant Asad Aslam Khan gave detailed briefing to the Minister about the arrangements. The Minister met doctors and staff and advised them to take good care of patients.

The provincial health minister informed that there were 1,209 beds available for the dengue patients in Lahore.

She said that patients who would be admitted to the field hospital, would be given free treatment facilities and free dengue test. The patients who would be diagnosed with dengue virus, would be admitted to the hospital, she said.

She told the media persons that four hospitals including Raiwind, Kahna and Sabzazar have been put on standby for dengue patients. In case of emergency, dengue patients would be admitted to these hospitals.

Dr Yasmin confessed that apart from lifts, there are lot of other things out of order in the Jinnah Hospital. She said that in front of Jinnah Hospital, the government has opened a 350-bed emergency medical facility for the dengue patients.

The provincial health minister maintained that in all teaching hospitals, interviews are being conducted for the permanent appointments of medical superintendents.

Interviews of more than 50 candidates had already been conducted. In all big hospitals of Lahore, permanent MS would be appointed soon, she added.

On Covid-19 situation in the city, the minister said the corona cases are being reported on a daily basis. “Currently as many as 1,476 corona patients are being treated in hospitals across Punjab”, she informed and added that out of the total patients, 59 are on ventilators.

She informed that 50.21 million people had been administered Covid-19 vaccine. So far, 60% have been given single shot while 40% given two doses of the vaccine jabs, she said adding that most of the coronavirus cases were reported in city’s DHA area.

She said that complaints about dengue could be registered by making a call on helpline # 99211135. She said that government hospitals were conducting free dengue tests while Rs90 were being taken by the private labs for dengue tests.