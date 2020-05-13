35 more factories allowed to reopen

By
News desk
-
24

The Sindh government has granted permission to 35 more factories to resume their operations which were suspended in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the PO has learnt on Wednesday. In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, factories related to garments, textiles and steel have been allowed to resume their operations to complete their pending orders. A total of 746 factories have now been allowed to function in the province by the Pakistan People’s Party government.The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

