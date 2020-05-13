35 more factories allowed to reopen

The Sindh government has granted permission to 35 more factories to resume their operations which were suspended in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the PO has learnt on Wednesday. In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, factories related to garments, textiles and steel have been allowed to resume their operations to complete their pending orders. A total of 746 factories have now been allowed to function in the province by the Pakistan People’s Party government.The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).