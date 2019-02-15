35 cops selected for Hajj duty

Saff Reporter

The process of lucky draw for non gazetted staff across the Punjab held under the supervision of Addl IGP Establishment Ejaz Shah at Central Police Office Lahore today. On this occasion, DIG Establishment Punjab Zubair Dreshak, AIG operations Punjab Awais Malik, AIG Admin Asad Sarfraz accompanied by other officers were present.

It is worth mentioning that lists of non gazetted staff across the Punjab were sought two months ago. After proper authentication of concerned branch heads, the applications were submitted to Central Police Office. The scrutiny of documents was made by nominated committee and whole process was completed in a very transparent way.

After scrutiny, around 8858 persons were included in lucky draw among which 35 officials were selected and after that 10 more covering officials were selected through lucky draw in case of rejection of main winners and these 10 persons would be sent as per sequence of their nomination.

