35 candidates in the run for NA-60 & NA-63 By-elections in Rwp district

Rawalpindi

Total 35 candidates are in the run for Oct 14 by-elections in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV and NA-63, Rawalpindi-VII, two constituencies of Rawalpindi District.

24 candidates namely Mukhtar Abbass, Dr. Mohammad Azhar Aslam, Syed Rashid Hussain Shah, Muhammad Jamil Jabar, Atta-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Qaiser Mir Dad Khan, Chaudhary Musadiq Mehmood Ghuman, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Sardar Anees Sultan, Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Chaudhary Nasir Abbas, Javed Iqbal Satti, Zaheer Ahmed Awan, Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Asghar, Sajjad Khan, Aizaz Asif, Asghar Ali Mubarak, Tehmina Sajjad Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed Chaudhary, Arslan Aziz Jan, Raja Abdul Habib, Muhammad Ali and Zahid Aqeel are the candidates cleared by the District Election Commissioner-I/Returning Officer, NA-60, Rawalpindi IV, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan.

Similarly, 11 candidates, Mumtaz Khan, Muhammad Shafique Khan, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Liaqat Ali Khan Magray, Qurban Ali, Aqeel Malik, Faisal Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Waqar Khan, Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi and Malik Umar Farooq are in the run for the bye-elections in NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII as their nomination papers have been cleared by District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer NA-63 Naeem Ahmed.

No one will be allowed to violate election Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan during election campaign for By-election 2018 said Returning Officer, NA-60, Rawalpindi IV, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan.

Talking to APP he said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. He said, the public office holders cannot participate in the election campaign in any manner whatsoever.

September 8 was last date for filling of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the bye-elections will be held on Oct 14 on the National and Provincial Assembly seats which became vacant due to death of contesting/returned candidates, resignation and postponement of the elections.

The bye-elections will be held in Rawalpindi division on four National Assembly seats including, NA-56 Attock-II, NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII and NA-65 Chakwal-II and two Punjab Provincial Assembly seats PP-3, Attock-III and PP-27 Jhelum-III.

Similarly, the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be September 13. The publication of revised list of the candidates will be on September 14 while September 15 will be last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates.—APP